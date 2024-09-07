A clean-up has begun after a car smashed into a restaurant causing extensive damage.

The Toyota crashed into the front of sushi restaurant Zumuku, in Didsbury, South Manchester just before 3pm on 6 September.

Greater Manchester Police said at least one person suffered minor injuries, while no arrests have been made.

Extensive damage has been caused to the front of the premises, with glass left strewn around the pavement.

Greater Manchester Police said no arrests have been made. Credit: MEN Media

Zumuku is one of a number of restaurants, shops and cafes on the busy stretch of road.

In a statement on their social media pages the restaurant said: "First of all, we are very glad to let everyone know that no one was badly hurt.

"A car smashed through the front of the restaurant.

"We are going to be closed temporarily and will let everyone know when we can re-open. Sorry for the inconvenience caused."

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 2.55pm, officers responded to reports of a car crashing into a premises on Lapwing Lane, Manchester. At least one person received minor injuries.

"No injuries sustained are believed to life-changing or threatening. No arrests have been made."