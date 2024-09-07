Former Liverpool FC captain Ron Yeats - who was the first to lift the FA Cup for the team - has died aged 86.

The Reds legend died on Friday 6 September having sadly suffered with Alzheimer’s in recent years, the club said.

Yeats signed from Dundee United in July 1961 and was, Liverpool said, "one of the transformative players of [Bill] Shankly’s fledgling revolution".

During his unveiling at Anfield, manager Shankly famously invited journalists to “take a walk around him, he’s a colossus”.

Just months after his arrival on Merseyside the Aberdeen-born centre-back was appointed captain – a role he would go on to fulfil for eight further full seasons.

Ron Yeats was the first Liverpool captain to lift the FA Cup. Credit: Liverpool FC

During his debut campaign in 1961-62, Yeats made 41 league appearances, helping them to secure promotion.

His first goal came on 23 November 1963 in the 75th minute of the 1–0 First Division victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

After helping Liverpool out of the Second Division, Yeats won two Division One league titles and, significantly, lifted the Reds’ first FA Cup in 1965 – forgetting all etiquette to tell the the Queen at the trophy presentation he was “knackered” after an energy-sapping final win over Leeds.

Ron Yeats holds onto the FA Cup as he is hoisted aloft by his jubilant teammates after their 2-1 win over Leeds. Credit: PA Images

He also saw the introduction of the club’s now-famous all-red kit, with Yeats chosen as the model.

He later suggested the socks should be the same colour to complete the look.

When he left Liverpool as a player in late 1971, his games tally stood at 454, which remains as the 22nd-highest figure in history.

More than 400 of his appearances were as captain, with only Steven Gerrard wearing the armband for the Reds on more occasions.

After winning the FA Cup Yeats famously celebrated by downing a pint of milk. Credit: PA Images

After leaving Liverpool he became Tranmere’s player-manager for three years, followed by brief spell in America in his late 30s.

In 1986, Yeats was brought back to the club in the position of chief scout, serving for 20 years before retiring in 2006, with another Liverpool legend Sami Hyypia, catching his eye.

Speaking of his greatest achievements at Anfield, Yeats once said: “There have been two of them.

"Being the captain that took the club out of the Second Division after eight years was a very, very proud moment.

“We won the league by eight or nine points that season and to follow that by being the first captain of Liverpool to lift the FA Cup is something I am very proud of.

“I do not go round with the medals on my chest, it is just there for me to say.”

Credit: PA Images

"The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Ron’s wife, Ann, all of his family and his friends at this incredibly sad time," Liverpool said.

Flags across club sites will be lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect.