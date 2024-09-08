A chef has been rushed to hospital after a gas explosion at an Italian restaurant.

The man in his 30s suffered burns and is in a stable condition after witnesses report a loud bang, and windows shattered on 7 September at around 9.05pm.

It has been reported the incident, at Pecorino Cucina Italiana on Hoylake Road, Moreton, on the Wirral, was due to a gas hob.

The restaurant was evacuated and gas company Cadent have been at the scene and the Health and Safety Executive has been notified.