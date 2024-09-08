A dad-of-two who was critically injured in an explosion at a house has died, his family have said.

Robert Fenwick was seriously injured after the explosion at the house in Longridge, in Lancashire just after 10.30am on 1 September.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition with serious burn injuries, two others have suffered minor injuries.

In a post on social media, his sister-in-law Emma confirmed the dad, who was in his 40s with two young children, had “passed away peacefully in hospital with his family around him” on Friday.

Family statement Credit: Emma Fenwick

She said the family would now take time to grieve, "especially considering his two young children and mother, who now need to come to terms with his passing”

"We would appreciate this next few days for his immediate family to process this and have the time needed," she added.

Two other people suffered minor injuries after the explosion at the home in Wheatley Drive.

A joint investigation in underway to establish the cause of the explosion.