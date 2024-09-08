A 15-year-old boy has died after being rescued from the water at a sports activity centre.

Staff members spotted the boy in the water and attempted to save him but he died at the scene, at Scotman's Flash in Wigan at around 3pm on Saturday 7 September.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say it does not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, and officers are supporting the boy's family at this time.

In a post on social media, Scotman's Flash also confirmed the tragic news, writing they are 'deeply saddened' by the incident.

"Our staff noticed the young man in the water and attempted to save him but were sadly unable to," the post continued. "We'd like to thank them for their courage and determination.

"Our thoughts are with the young man's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."

A spokesperson for GMP said: "At around 3pm Saturday 7 September 2024, officers were called over concerns for a 15-year-old male in the water at Scotman's Flash, Wigan.

"He was recovered from the water by members of the public but sadly, he passed away despite the best efforts of emergency services.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and his family are being supported by specialist officers at this time."