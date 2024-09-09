A man's body has been found in a park near a weekend pop festival.

The discovery was made close to the site of the BBC Radio 2 in the Park.

Emergency services were called to Moor Park in Preston at around 10.30am on Sunday (September 8).

Pictures showed a cordon was put in place in the north west corner of the park near the junction of Garstang Road and Blackpool Road.

Lancashire Constabulary said the body was found close to the observatory.

A police spokesperson said: "The death of the man, believed to be in his 30s, is not being treated as suspicious at this time and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner."

The death is not believed to be linked to the BBC Radio 2 in The Park event which featured stars including Sting, The Pet Shop Boys, The Sugababes, Pixie Lott and Kim Wilde.