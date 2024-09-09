Play Brightcove video

North West politicians discuss Southport, food poverty and smoking in the latest edition of The Granada Debate.

One of Southport’s leading politicians has said the long-term impact of this summer’s events on the resort are still unknown.

Three girls died, while eight children and two adults were injured in an attack at a Taylor Swift dance class on July 29.

More than 50 police officers were injured after disorder broke out in the Merseyside town the following day.

The Prime Minister has pledged a package of measures to support the people of Southport.

Cllr Mike Prendergast, Leader of the Conservative Group on Sefton Council, broadly welcomed the government’s response to the events.

Speaking to ITV’s The Granada Debate, the councillor said he couldn’t yet place a precise figure of what financial support is needed.

He said, "One of the things I’ve noticed from speaking to some businesses anecdotally is that footfall is down with fewer visitors coming to the town.

"We don’t know whether that’s going to be a long-term trend and whether we might need assistance with that.

"But it’s going to be down to the people of Southport and the businesses of Southport to work together and get through this."

Labour-led Sefton Council has vowed to create an emergency relief fund of at least half a million pounds to help the town recover.

Cllr Prendergast added, “It will take a significant amount of time to get over this as a community, if ever really. But that work has already begun.

“I think what Sefton Council has done so far is the right response."

Labour’s MP in High Peak, Jon Pearce, said communities across the country had been affected by violence following the events in Southport.

He said, “A lot of that came from people whipping up anger online, unjust anger, and people who just want to commit violence and just want to commit disorder going out and using this as an excuse.

“We need to deal with online anger."

Lisa Smart, the Liberal Democrat MP for Hazel Grove, said everybody has a responsibility for what they say online.

She said, “I think a lot of politicians have fed into using some language which was intemperate, which was ill thought through.

“It’s beholden on all of us to be responsible when we’re talking.

“We can disagree much better than we have done."