Food lovers were subjected to a weekend of mayhem after two separate car crashes, a gas explosion and a ceiling collapse affected diners at a number of restaurants over the weekend.

A takeaway shop was left wrecked after car smashed through the front of the building in Greater Manchester.

It ploughed through Pizza Pronto takeaway on Church Street West, Radcliffe, at around 10pm on Sunday night (September 8).

Pictures showed the damaged car which had come to a stop facing out of the building.

It happened days after a car smashed into the front of a sushi restaurant in Didsbury.

Images showed extensive damage to the front of Zumuku on Lapwing Lane on Friday (September 6).

Police say no-one was injured in either incident.

A large number of emergency workers responded to the incident opposite the Lowry Theatre. Credit: MEN Media

Elsewhere, a ceiling collapsed as people were eating at Pizza Express at Salford Quays.

Around eight ambulances, along with fire engines and police vehicles rushed to the incident at around 3.45pm on Sunday.

The area outside the restaurant, at the Quayside shopping centre, was also cordoned off.

Francesca Osler, who was dining with her family at neighbouring Turtle Bay, said: "We felt the floor shake and I could smell some smoke.

"After about five minutes the fire alarm went off and the staff were shouting to everybody to get out. We were so scared."

The area outside the Italian restaurant was made safe by emergency services. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Meanwhile, a chef was taken to hospital with burns after a gas explosion at an Italian restaurant in Wirral.

One witness reported hearing a loud bang before the restaurant was evacuated on Saturday (September 7).

Windows shattered in the blast shortly after 9pm at Pecorino Cucina Italiana on Hoylake Road, Moreton, Wirral.

It is thought that the chef, who is in his 30s, got his injuries from a gas hob.

Gas network operator Cadent attended the scene and the Health and Safety Executive has been notified.