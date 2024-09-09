Manchester United have signed a "strategic partnership" with local councils to progress plans for the future of the club's Old Trafford ground.

Soon after taking over as the club's new co-owner, the billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe said he wanted to either build a completely new stadium on another site, or redevelop the exisiting stadium, with the aim of creating a northern rival to Wembley.

Now, United have joined an advisory team with Trafford Council and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, looking at how a new or redeveloped stadium could kick-start wider social and economic regeneration.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to create a 'Wembley of the north' Credit: PA Images

It follows the creation in March of the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force, chaired by World Athletics president Lord Coe and also featuring former United defender Gary Neville.

It is understood to be favouring the building of a new 100,000-seater stadium rather than redeveloping the existing ground, but no firm decision on the best way forward is set to be taken until the end of the year.

Lord Coe said: "The objective of this once-in-a-generation project is not only the development of a world-class stadium for the north of England, but also to ensure that this brings broad social and economic benefits to the local area and surrounding region.

Lord Coe says a new Old Trafford could have massive economic benefits Credit: PA Images

"There is a huge opportunity to connect Trafford Wharfside regeneration with the ongoing growth of neighbouring Media City in Salford, and Greater Manchester’s Western Gateway and Central Growth Cluster plans, to create a project of national significance. The tripartite advisory team will help fully unlock this incredibly exciting potential."

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said: "Greater Manchester has a strong claim to be the biggest footballing city-region on the planet. Few places come close to matching our heritage and the global impact of our clubs and our culture.

"The future of Old Trafford is the next chapter of that story, and we have a chance now to make sure it’s written properly."

Ratcliffe estimated in February that the regeneration project, with a new stadium at its heart, would cost £2billion.

He is said to believe a new ground could be a northern rival to Wembley and has previously said the project should attract some taxpayer funding.

Old Trafford - powerful backers are said to favour building a new ground Credit: PA Images

"Where do you have to go if you get to the semi-final of the FA Cup and you’re a northern club? You have to schlep down to London, don’t you?” he added in February.

"People in the north pay their taxes and there is an argument that you could think about a more ambitious project in the north which would be fitting for England, for the Champions League final or the FA Cup final and act as a catalyst to regenerate southern Manchester, which has got quite significant history in the UK."