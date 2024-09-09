Liverpool's back-up goalie Caoimhin Kelleher has admitted his Anfield future is out of his hands after the club signed a new deputy for first-choice 'keeper Alisson Becker.

Kelleher, 25, who started for the Republic of Ireland in their 2-0 Nations League defeat by England in Dublin, revealed Liverpool had rejected bids for his signature from other clubs.

But his future is now uncertain after Liverpool signed the Georgia international goalie Giorgi Mamardashvili - who is due to arrive on Merseyside next summer.

Asked about his situation at Ireland’s pre-match press conference ahead of his country's clash with Greece, Kelleher said: "I made it clear in the last few years I want to go be a number one and play week in, week out.

"The club made the decision to get another goalkeeper. From the outside looking in, looks like they have made a decision to go in another direction.

"My ambition has always been clear the last few seasons that I want to be a number one.

"Sometimes from the outside looking in, it looks like it is 100 per cent my decision but at times it is not always in my hands.”

Kelleher has won the Carabao Cup twice with Liverpool Credit: PA Images

Kelleher, a two-time Carabao Cup winner with Liverpool, deputised well for Alisson last season after the Brazilian suffered a hamstring injury, and made 26 appearances in total.

He was linked with a move away in January and then again during the summer, when Nottingham Forest reportedly had a series of bids rejected.

Asked how close he came to leaving the Reds during the summer, Kelleher said: "My mission was to go out and play, and be a number one.

"It has been reported that Liverpool had rejected a few bids as well. It is not always in my hands to make the decision. My ambition is to prove I am good enough to play week in, week out."