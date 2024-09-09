A man who lunged at a police officer while being questioned over suspected terrorism has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Muhammad Zakir Arif, 18, from Bury Harington Close, Bury, Greater Manchester pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, strangulation or suffocation, two counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place, and two counts of failure to comply with a Section 49 Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act notice.

The three-year sentence also included two counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, which Arif had been found guilty of during a previous trial which took place in November 2023.

On the evening of 18 January 2023, Arif approached a juvenile male in Cornwall Drive, Bury, and produced a ‘zombie style knife’, threatening the victim before forcing him to hand over his bag and jacket. The attack was recorded on video and later circulated on social media.

This followed a similar robbery committed by Arif earlier that same month.

In February 2024, whilst on court bail awaiting sentencing for the robbery offences, Arif was travelling in a taxi in Hulme when the car was stopped, and he was arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences. In his possession at the time of his arrest was a machete, a large zombie knife and two mobile phones.

Having refused to provide the passcodes for the two mobile phones, Arif was served with a Section 49 RIPA Court Order, which compels a suspect to provide access to their electronic devices or face prosecution. The application for the order had been granted in the interests of national security but he still refused to provide access.

Whilst in custody, Arif was questioned by detectives several times and, on one occasion, he leapt forward at the interviewer before launching a brutal attack. After punching the detective in the head numerous times, he then proceeded to violently strangle the officer before he could be restrained.

Speaking following the sentencing, Detective Superintendent Andy Meeks, Head of Investigations for Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said: “Today’s sentencing is the culmination of months of dedicated work by the investigation team to ensure Muhammad Zakir Arif faced the consequences of his actions.

“Machetes and zombie knives have no place on our streets so we’re pleased that two dangerous weapons have been seized and will be destroyed. However, his offending didn’t stop after his arrest and he would go on to repeatedly flout a legal order, refuse to answer questions, and violently attack somebody as they tried to do their job.

“Thankfully the detective has fully recovered and returned to work, having been closely supported by colleagues across the team.

“We welcome the sentence imposed by the judge today.”