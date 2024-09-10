Play Brightcove video

Clarke Carlisle joined Gamal Farnbulleh in the Granada Reports studio to talk about his work around mental health.

Former Preston and Burnley footballer Clarke Carlisle says he works on his mental health every day since he attempted to take his own life.

It has been a decade since Clarke stood in front of a lorry after struggling with depression and an addiction to alcohol and gambling.

He started his own charity, The Clarke Carlisle Foundation for Dual Diagnosis, to help others in similar situations.

Clarke Carlisle Credit: PA images

Clarke said: "When I talk about 2014, it’s almost like talking about a different person let alone a different lifetime.

"And when you are sat on the edge of the precipice and your thoughts and emotions are all consuming, never mind overwhelming, it can feel like a very lonely place.

"But with the right help and with the right approach to that help, this type of

wellness that I feel today is available for all."

Clarke says having an "appetite" and "an open mind to be able to try something new" are just some of the tools needed to aid others who are wanting to begin their mental health and wellbeing journey.

He continued: "Not everything is going to work so when you do try something new and it doesn’t work for you, then that’s okay. We can cross that off the list and we move onto the next one. The only way that we get good at wellness is by practising it every day."

"I think that a fundamental importance to the whole wellbeing and wellness narrative in our country is mental.

Clarke said creating or having a safe environment to speak about mental health is needed in order for people to feel comfortable to open up.

"You need a space where you know you’re not going to be judged and equally it’s creating a safe space where you can share things with people and they have empathy with you."

Clarke with his son in 2010 Credit: PA images

"It is quite incredible when I think back to 10 years ago, it’s it’s like thinking about different human being.

"With how far I have come, I can sit back and reflect and I can actually feel some pride about the progression that I’ve made and I feel pride because I know that I sit here today authentically me.

"I will share who I am with you and I’m no longer overly concerned whether you like me or not, that’s your prerogative, but that’s not where my steam of my identity."

Clarke added: "If you’re struggling with mental health you don’t have to tell everybody, but it’s imperative that you tell somebody and the right somebody at the right time.

"I’m a huge advocate for Andy's Man Club, somewhere where someone is invested in your wellness. They’re not going to try and minimise what you’re going through.

"They’re going to hear and knowledge where you’re at and hopefully from there that’ll give you a basis to find the courage to go and explore where your support lies."

Clarke is one of the speakers at The Directors Wellbeing Forum in Manchester on 12 September that aims to educate directors and business owners about mental health.

How to help someone who is feeling suicidal

If you are worried about someone Shining A Light on Suicide has complied a list of things you could do to help, including: