Former Preston and Burnley footballer Clarke Carlisle opens up about his mental health journey
Clarke Carlisle joined Gamal Farnbulleh in the Granada Reports studio to talk about his work around mental health.
Former Preston and Burnley footballer Clarke Carlisle says he works on his mental health every day since he attempted to take his own life.
It has been a decade since Clarke stood in front of a lorry after struggling with depression and an addiction to alcohol and gambling.
He started his own charity, The Clarke Carlisle Foundation for Dual Diagnosis, to help others in similar situations.
Clarke said: "When I talk about 2014, it’s almost like talking about a different person let alone a different lifetime.
"And when you are sat on the edge of the precipice and your thoughts and emotions are all consuming, never mind overwhelming, it can feel like a very lonely place.
"But with the right help and with the right approach to that help, this type of
wellness that I feel today is available for all."
Clarke says having an "appetite" and "an open mind to be able to try something new" are just some of the tools needed to aid others who are wanting to begin their mental health and wellbeing journey.
He continued: "Not everything is going to work so when you do try something new and it doesn’t work for you, then that’s okay. We can cross that off the list and we move onto the next one. The only way that we get good at wellness is by practising it every day."
"I think that a fundamental importance to the whole wellbeing and wellness narrative in our country is mental.
Clarke said creating or having a safe environment to speak about mental health is needed in order for people to feel comfortable to open up.
"You need a space where you know you’re not going to be judged and equally it’s creating a safe space where you can share things with people and they have empathy with you."
"It is quite incredible when I think back to 10 years ago, it’s it’s like thinking about different human being.
"With how far I have come, I can sit back and reflect and I can actually feel some pride about the progression that I’ve made and I feel pride because I know that I sit here today authentically me.
"I will share who I am with you and I’m no longer overly concerned whether you like me or not, that’s your prerogative, but that’s not where my steam of my identity."
Clarke added: "If you’re struggling with mental health you don’t have to tell everybody, but it’s imperative that you tell somebody and the right somebody at the right time.
"I’m a huge advocate for Andy's Man Club, somewhere where someone is invested in your wellness. They’re not going to try and minimise what you’re going through.
"They’re going to hear and knowledge where you’re at and hopefully from there that’ll give you a basis to find the courage to go and explore where your support lies."
Clarke is one of the speakers at The Directors Wellbeing Forum in Manchester on 12 September that aims to educate directors and business owners about mental health.
How to help someone who is feeling suicidal
If you are worried about someone Shining A Light on Suicide has complied a list of things you could do to help, including:
Be ready to listen - They may not want to talk yet, but let them know you are always there to hear and help.
Empathise - Listen to their feelings in a compassionate and non-judgemental way if one of the most helpful things you can do.
Be honest and direct - Ask them directly of they are having suicidal thoughts and if they have a safety plan. If they don't, offer to help them make one.
Help them to get help - Encourage them to speak to their GP or helplines like Samaritans.
Don't panic - Try to stay calm if someone tells you they are suicidal.
Learn to Save a Life - Zero Suicide Alliance has created
that will give you the skills you need to help someone who is struggling with suicidal thoughts.
Look after yourself - It is understandable to experience a range of feelings when someone tells you they feel suicidal. Talk to someone you trust or reach for help with Samaritans or a GP.
Worried about mental health?
CALM
CALM
CALM, or the Campaign Against Living Miserably, runs a free and confidential helpline and webchat – open from 5pm to midnight every day, for anyone who needs to talk about life’s problems.
It also supports those bereaved by suicide, through the Support After Suicide Partnership (SASP).
Phone their helpline: 0800 585858 (Daily, 5pm to midnight)
PAPYRUS
PAPYRUS
For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice you can contact PAPYRUS HOPELINE247 on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org
Suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK. PAPYRUS aims to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives by breaking down the stigma around suicide and equipping people with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.
HOPELINE247 is the charity’s confidential 24 hour helpline service providing practical advice and support to young people with thoughts of suicide and anyone concerned about a young person who may have thoughts of suicide.
HOPELINE247 is staffed by trained professionals, offering a telephone, text and email service.
Mind
Mind
Mind is a mental health charity which promotes the views and needs of people with mental health issues.
It provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem, and campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.
Phone Infoline on 0300 123 3393
Email info@mind.org.uk
Samaritans
Samaritans
Samaritans is an organisation offering confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.
Phone 116 123 (a free 24 hour helpline)
Email: jo@samaritans.org
Andy's Man Club
Andy's Man Club
ANDYSMANCLUB is a men's suicide prevention charity, offering free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups across the United Kingdom and online.
It wants to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health and create a judgement-free, confidential space where men can be open about the storms in their lives.
The charity runs weekly, free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups for men aged over 18.
The groups meet across the UK on Mondays at 7pm. Click here to find your nearest group.
James’ Place
James’ Place
Suicide prevention centre in Liverpool offering life-saving support to men in suicidal crisis.
YoungMinds
YoungMinds
YoungMinds is a resource with information on child and adolescent mental health, but also offers services for parents and professionals.
It is the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people's mental health, and wants to make sure all young people can get the mental health support they need, when they need it
YoungMinds Textline - Text YM to 85258
Phone Parents' helpline 0808 802 5544 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am - 4pm)