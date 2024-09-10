A new exhibition is taking place at the Musuem of Liverpool to celebrate the life of music legend and LGBTQ+ icon Holly Johnson.

The Frankie Goes to Hollywood singer is being celebrated at 'The Holly Johnson Story', that is open from 14 September 2024—27 July 2025

The exhibit features costumes, art and music from the singer's fourty-plus year career.

It also charts Holly’s early personal life and career, from a young musician to an internationally renowned, openly gay star, living in the public eye.

The show tells the stories of people who experienced the gay scene in the 1980s, and the devastating impact and legacy of HIV.

Ahead of its launch, Holly took a tour around the exhibition with our correspondent Timothy Scott and told him just how much fun he had putting it together.

Holly said: "Well, it is great, it is so colourful and bright and interesting, at least I didn't live a boring life."

The exhibition coincides with the 40th anniversary release of Frankie Goes to Hollywood album, 'Welcome to the Pleasuredome', featuring songs 'Relax', 'Two Tribes' and 'The Power of Love'.

Holly has announced the 'Welcome To The Pleasuredome 40th Anniversary Tour' celebrating the iconic album.

The six date tour for June 2025 includes shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall and a homecoming at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

