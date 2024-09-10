Play Brightcove video

Groups of mourners gathered in Lytham to farewell the little boy

A toddler from Blackpool, who was murdered by his own father, has been laid to rest.

Damion Russell, who was just two years old, was viciously assaulted by his father Daniel Hardcastle, 31, in August 2023. It happened within weeks of Hardcastle being granted full-time care of the little boy.

Dozens of mourners attended the funeral of 2 year old Damion Russell Credit: ITV

Damion was brought to St Cuthbert's Church in Lytham, Lancashire in a horse-drawn carriage.

Mourners at the service were asked to wear blue and an open invitation was extended to the entire community to ensure as many people as possible commemorated Damion's short life.

Mourners were asked to wear blue for the service Credit: ITV

Damion died after suffering a traumatic head injury with his father, Hardcastle, claiming the toddler had injured himself after falling and hitting his head on a coffee table.

A pathologist found the extensive injuries suffered by the little boy were inconsistent with that claim. Hardcastle was jailed for life in July 2024 after being found guilty of murder.

