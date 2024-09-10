Two people have been arrested after 'suspicious items' were found at a property in Port Erin in the Isle of Man.

Emergency services were called to Pairk Beg as a precautionary measure on Sunday, September 8th, afternoon.

Residents within one hundred metres of the property were told to leave their homes as specialists from the UK attended the property.

Following an assessment, the property was deemed to be safe last night (9th September), residents were told they could safely return to their homes.

Isle of Man Constabulary said their investigation remains ongoing and that a cordon remains in place at the scene.

Credit: Juan Turner

Superintendent Danny Rotchell, said: “Our number one priority is the safety of the public and I am grateful to those effected for their patience and understanding given the disruption caused.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation but I want to reassure the community that there is no wider threat to the public at this time.

"The property in Pairk Beg will remain cordoned off, with a visible police presence in the area. I can confirm that two people have been arrested and are currently assisting with our investigation."

