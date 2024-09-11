Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports correspondent Tim Scott has been down to the colourful streets to have a look.

A floral mural project which have been painted on homes is hoping to make the community bloom again.

The Flower Street project is a celebration of Kirkdale, in Liverpool, and its residents, as well as rejuvenating the area and tackling anti-social behaviour.

Throughout the year, colourful murals have been springing up on the gable end of houses - each one representing the namesake flowers of the street.

There is expected to be 11, with some already completed, which has taken over nine months, the artworks include Crocus, Daisy, Harebell, Pansy, Snowdrop and Woodbine.

It was done through a combination of the local community, the city council and arts organisation Dot Art.

Madeleine Pires is the artist behind the murals, she said: "We want to make the area safer and a nicer place to live for the local people.

"It has been quiet a neglected neighbourhood over the years and the council wanted to do something to make the area safer and better for them."

The local community has also been involved every step of the way to help create the murals too.

One of the residents, Yvonne Cleator made sure her two grandaughters who are always in the area, were apart of the artworks.

She said: "This is two of my granddaughters... I think it was because they are always here all the time and Madeleine saw them and asked if they could be on them as it would be nice, and I said yeah it would be nice and I'm very, very proud of it."

Madeleine is due to complete the murals by the end of September.