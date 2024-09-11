Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports' journalist Anna Youssef has been to find out about the new scheme.

A former nurse who was left feeling “isolated and alone” after “spiralling” into depression is now working for the pioneering community mental health service that helped to turn her life around.

Leah Parker says her anxiety was so severe that she experienced nausea, palpitations and headaches.

After medication failed to work, the mother-of-four was unable to “see a way out” until her GP referred her to Living Well Salford.

Leah Parker was struggling to "see a way out" before she got help from the scheme

The pilot scheme offers holistic support to people by listening to their needs and concerns and helping with issues that may be affecting their mental health like employment, housing or debt.

“Living Well listened," Leah said. "They helped me find my confidence.

“They gave me a voice and they empowered me to make positive choices for me and recognise the things that I could do to change my life.”

The scheme is now being rolled out nationally Credit: ITV Granada

One of the stand out features of the scheme is that it provides patients with recovery workers on a regular basis and has even helped some back into work.

Janne Malviluoto is one of the scheme’s success stories. He says he was in "free fall" after experiencing problems with his mental health, which caused him to lose his job.

But after receiving help from the team in Salford, he has now found a new place of work.

“I feel like I have a purpose,” he said. “I feel that because I can go back to ask for help if I feel that I need it, that is a wonderful feeling.”

Janne Malviluoto is one of the scheme's success stories.

Due to its success, the scheme is now being rolled out nationally.

Tammy Young - who is the operational manager at Living Well Salford - believes it works because it puts people at the centre.

She said: “So we’re really moving away from assessments to thinking much more about conversations and developing relationships.

“It’s about really getting mental health back to basics and really thinking about that human approach.

“How best can we help you and how can we meet your needs? What do you think is going to be helpful.”

