Pioneering Salford community mental health scheme set for national roll out after huge success
Granada Reports' journalist Anna Youssef has been to find out about the new scheme.
A former nurse who was left feeling “isolated and alone” after “spiralling” into depression is now working for the pioneering community mental health service that helped to turn her life around.
Leah Parker says her anxiety was so severe that she experienced nausea, palpitations and headaches.
After medication failed to work, the mother-of-four was unable to “see a way out” until her GP referred her to Living Well Salford.
Leah Parker was struggling to "see a way out" before she got help from the scheme
The pilot scheme offers holistic support to people by listening to their needs and concerns and helping with issues that may be affecting their mental health like employment, housing or debt.
“Living Well listened," Leah said. "They helped me find my confidence.
“They gave me a voice and they empowered me to make positive choices for me and recognise the things that I could do to change my life.”
One of the stand out features of the scheme is that it provides patients with recovery workers on a regular basis and has even helped some back into work.
Janne Malviluoto is one of the scheme’s success stories. He says he was in "free fall" after experiencing problems with his mental health, which caused him to lose his job.
But after receiving help from the team in Salford, he has now found a new place of work.
“I feel like I have a purpose,” he said. “I feel that because I can go back to ask for help if I feel that I need it, that is a wonderful feeling.”
Janne Malviluoto is one of the scheme's success stories.
Due to its success, the scheme is now being rolled out nationally.
Tammy Young - who is the operational manager at Living Well Salford - believes it works because it puts people at the centre.
She said: “So we’re really moving away from assessments to thinking much more about conversations and developing relationships.
“It’s about really getting mental health back to basics and really thinking about that human approach.
“How best can we help you and how can we meet your needs? What do you think is going to be helpful.”
Worried about mental health?
CALM
CALM
CALM, or the Campaign Against Living Miserably, runs a free and confidential helpline and webchat – open from 5pm to midnight every day, for anyone who needs to talk about life’s problems.
It also supports those bereaved by suicide, through the Support After Suicide Partnership (SASP).
Phone their helpline: 0800 585858 (Daily, 5pm to midnight)
PAPYRUS
PAPYRUS
For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice you can contact PAPYRUS HOPELINE247 on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org
Suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK. PAPYRUS aims to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives by breaking down the stigma around suicide and equipping people with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.
HOPELINE247 is the charity’s confidential 24 hour helpline service providing practical advice and support to young people with thoughts of suicide and anyone concerned about a young person who may have thoughts of suicide.
HOPELINE247 is staffed by trained professionals, offering a telephone, text and email service.
Mind
Mind
Mind is a mental health charity which promotes the views and needs of people with mental health issues.
It provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem, and campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.
Phone Infoline on 0300 123 3393
Email info@mind.org.uk
Samaritans
Samaritans
Samaritans is an organisation offering confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.
Phone 116 123 (a free 24 hour helpline)
Email: jo@samaritans.org
Andy's Man Club
Andy's Man Club
ANDYSMANCLUB is a men's suicide prevention charity, offering free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups across the United Kingdom and online.
It wants to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health and create a judgement-free, confidential space where men can be open about the storms in their lives.
The charity runs weekly, free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups for men aged over 18.
The groups meet across the UK on Mondays at 7pm. Click here to find your nearest group.
James’ Place
James’ Place
Suicide prevention centre in Liverpool offering life-saving support to men in suicidal crisis.
YoungMinds
YoungMinds
YoungMinds is a resource with information on child and adolescent mental health, but also offers services for parents and professionals.
It is the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people's mental health, and wants to make sure all young people can get the mental health support they need, when they need it
YoungMinds Textline - Text YM to 85258
Phone Parents' helpline 0808 802 5544 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am - 4pm)
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...