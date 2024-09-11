Grandad of Manchester Arena bombing victim who set up charity in her memory dies

A grandad who set up a charity in memory of his Manchester Arena victim granddaughter has died.

Olivia Campbell-Hardy, 15, lost her life alongside 21 others, at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

Her grandfather, Steve Goodman, who Olivia fondly called papa set up and spearheaded Liv's Trust - with the motto "we choose love".

The Bury teenager wanted to become a song and dance teacher and the charity, which is also run by trustees and family and friends, promotes musical education, dance, drama and the arts across Greater Manchester.

Scholarships have been funded and grants handed out to help youngsters study and learn - all in Olivia's memory.

Adam Lawler with best friend Olivia Campbell-Hardy, who died in the attack Credit: ITV

Mr Goodman, from Radcliffe, Bury, died suddenly on Monday 9 September, just days after accepting an award on behalf of the foundation and its aims.

In a statement on Facebook, the charity said: "It is with great sadness that we announce that on the 9th of September, suddenly, the founder and chairman of the trust, Steve, passed away.

"We ask that you celebrate Steve's life with love and fond memories as he would not have wanted tears.

"Steve's happiest times were supporting the applicants of the trust and seeing them achieve their dreams.

"On Friday the 6th of September Steve, proudly accepted a BBC make a difference award for bravery on behalf of the trust, which he spent all day in the shop showing everyone that came in. For Steve that award was a huge achievement and honour.

"The words 'we choose love', again, ring loudly for us. We ask that our privacy is respected whilst we navigate through this difficult time."

Olivia, a pupil at Tottington High School, was one of the 22 to lose their lives in the Arena bombing of May 22, 2017.

Liv's Trust also has ties with the Royal Northern College of Music.