Police are working to identify the body of a man found in a lake in Southport.

Emergency services were called to Marine Lake by the Promenade at around 6.45pm on Tuesday 10 August.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, Merseyside Police: "We can confirm officers are in Southport today, Tuesday 10 September."Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man and notify his next of kin.

A cordon remains in place and people are asked to avoid the area.