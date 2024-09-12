The mother of Manchester arena victim Martyn Hett has welcomed the introduction of Martyn's Law to parliament today.

The measures, introduced to Parliament as a response to the attack on the Ariane Grande concert in May 2017, aim to create tighter security at public venues, after Martyn and 21 other people were killed in a terror attack at the Manchester Arena in 2017.

This includes improving security against terror threats, providing staff with free online training provided by the government, and a requirement that all venues have a counter-terrorism plan.

Under the proposals, there will be different requirements for premises, based on the number of people they can hold.

Venues with a capacity of between 100 and 799 will be considered 'standard tier', and those with a higher capacity of 800 will be classed as an 'enhanced tier'.

Within 'standard tier', venues will need to undertake low-cost effective measures such as training, information sharing, and completion of a preparedness plan.

Meanwhile, 'enhanced tier' premises will be required to undertake an additional risk assessment that will inform the development and implementation of a thorough security plan.

Figen has been campaigning for the introduction of Martyn's Law for the past five years and in May 2024, she walked 200 miles to Downing Street where she met with Sir Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper as well as former prime minister Rishi Sunak the day the election was called.

The now Prime Minister has committed to making Martyn's Law a priority and the bill was included in the Labour government's King's Speech.

Figen Murray and her husband Stuart speaking to Sir Keir Starmer. Credit: ITV Granada

In response to today's development, Ms Murray commended the speed at which the new government has moved to help make Martyn's Law a reality.

"He said he would act quickly and he has", she said.

“Today means we are one step closer to making public spaces safer for everyone. It is also hugely important for my family that Martyn’s Law will be on the statute book ahead of the next anniversary of Martyn’s death.”

Brendan Cox, co-founder of Survivors Against Terror, said: "Survivors of terror attacks aren't looking for sympathy - they are looking for change that makes it less likely that others will endure what they have.

"Today is a major breakthrough following years of campaigning led by Martyn's fearless mum Figen and backed by hundreds of other survivors of terror attacks.

"Almost eight years after the Manchester attack, it will finally close the security loopholes that put us all at risk."

Have you heard our podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…