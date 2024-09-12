A proposal to build a new 50-mile railway line as a slower and cheaper alternative to a scrapped section of HS2 has been unveiled.

Creating a new rail link between the Midlands and the North West is critical to enhance capacity for passengers and freight moving between the regions, a report commissioned by the mayors of Greater Manchester and the West Midlands found.

The coalition of private sector organisations led by former HS2 Ltd chairman Sir David Higgins described an alternative new line between Lichfield, Staffordshire and High Legh, Cheshire, connecting with the proposed east-west Northern Powerhouse Rail, as a “golden opportunity”.

This would create a new link between Manchester and Birmingham.

In October last year, then-prime minister Rishi Sunak cancelled a plan to extend HS2 between the West Midlands and Manchester amid spiralling costs.

The report did not provide an estimated cost of the new project, but said financing should be “maximised from the private sector”, with central and local governments “partnering to fund the balance”.

It stated that despite services being slower than if HS2 were built in full, journeys between London and Manchester would be only 15 minutes longer than under initial plans for the high-speed railway, which would still be 30 minutes quicker than today.

The consortium found the new line has the potential to deliver “roughly 85% of the benefits of HS2 Phase 2” at 60-75% of the cost.

Costs would be lower than with HS2 because of the need to design tracks for lower speeds and using simplified connections with the existing rail network, according to the report.

Another method to save money will be from using ballasted track, whereby rails are supported by a layer of crushed rock and gravel.

HS2 will be built using slab track, which means rails are fixed onto a solid base, which is more expensive.

The report said the proposal would also “save the taxpayer £2 billion on costs” from the HS2 Phase 2 cancellation through re-using much of the land, powers and design work already secured through public funds.

The consortium recommended that the Government maintains ownership of land acquired for HS2 Phase 2a between the West Midlands and Crewe.

It also called on ministers to establish a “steering group” involving the private sector, combined authorities and the Government to produce a feasibility study and technical analysis.

Andy Burnham said the alternative proposals could be "delivered quickly and, crucially, at a significantly lower cost." Credit: ITV

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burham said: “The report is clear: if we fail to put in place a plan soon to fix rail capacity and connectivity between the North and the Midlands, the already-congested West Coast Main Line and M6 will become major barriers to economic growth in the UK.

“But there is good news for the Government. The report concludes that we do not have to revive HS2 to unlock those benefits.

“There is a viable option to build a new rail line between Lichfield and High Legh, connecting HS2 to Northern Powerhouse Rail, with almost all of the benefits of HS2 delivered quickly and, crucially, at a significantly lower cost.”

West Midlands mayor Richard Parker said: “Additional rail capacity to and from the North is vital for the West Midlands.

“It’s about more than quicker journeys, it’s about connecting people, communities, and businesses to jobs and opportunities.

“I’ll work with the Government to ensure this happens.”

Sir David said: “Our review sets out a plan to get connectivity between the Midlands and the North West back on track.

“We don’t pretend that solving the rail challenges between these two places will be easy. We know it will be hard graft.

“What we need now is for the new government to work together with the business community and combined authorities.

“Take the practical steps to make a new rail link a reality.

“We have conclusively shown that a new line can be built cheaper and faster – we now need to get on and deliver it.”