The family of a Merseyside teenager shot earlier this year have issued a moving tribute and new family pictures, in the hope it will encourage people to come forward with information.

Ellis Cox, 19 can be seen playing with his niece in the video and standing with his Nan several years ago.

Ellis was fatally shot on Sunday 23 June 2024 at the Liver Industrial Estate and detectives continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Merseyside Police say Ellis was not linked to any criminality, and he was not the target of the shooting.

They also believe his death could be linked to an ongoing dispute between a group of the teen’s associates and a rival street gang.

19 year old Ellis Cox Credit: Family picture / Merseyside Police

Ellis’s uncle said: “Terrible things happen to good people now. Ellis without a doubt was the purest, kindest soul I had the honour of calling my nephew. Anyone who was lucky enough to have been in his presence, who knew him would say the same. If the people who took him from us or the people who know who did this to him could feel the pain we are feeling they would not think twice about speaking up."

“Our lives have been changed forever. The pain we are all experiencing is indescribable. Ellis was ripped from our lives in the most unimaginable way and we will never be the same again."

“Everything is different. The pain will never get easier, never leave us and we will carry this with us forever. The only thing that gets us up each day is the fight for justice for Ellis, my sister’s baby boy, my nephew."

“What if this was your child? Do the right thing and speak up. Someone out there knows who did this and they know who murdered Ellis. Please I am begging you to help us get justice for my sister, our family, our Ellis, because that is all we can do and we will not rest until we do.

“If you have heard anything in the last 12 weeks no matter how irrelevant you feel it may be please contact the police and let them be the judge of that.”

Four people have been arrested as part of the investigation, but all have been conditionally bailed pending further inquiries.