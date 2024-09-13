Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports' journalist, Tim Scott, has been along to the shelter in Manchester.

Manchester's oldest homeless charity says it needs public support "now more than ever" as it marks its 40th anniversary.

Lifeshare has supported thousands of people down the years - but with services currently "significantly stretched" and fewer grants available, there are fears over its future.

The executive officer, Julie Vickers, is appealing for people to "dig deep and support" the work they do.

She added: “Today, Lifeshare still continues to offer the growing homeless community and others in food and fuel poverty the very first point of contact they might have with accessing any support services.

"Our Breakfast Project - every Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning - offers people a hot meal, showers, clothing and conversation.

"We never judge or push someone, just signpost them or spend time acknowledging them. Our guests are the most marginalised in the community - ignored by most.

“Only a year ago, we were probably serving 150 people a weekend, jump to our 40th year and right now we’re serving upwards of 400 a weekend.”

Judy continued; “Our service is needed more than ever. Our amazing team of volunteers come week in week out to serve our guests, but the costs are rising on a daily basis. We need your support now more than ever.

"That’s why our anniversary is bittersweet - we wish we weren’t needed.”

Lifeshare was founded in 1984 by David Grey, who, alongside a small cohort of volunteers, recognised an issue with people sleeping rough in Manchester city centre.

The small team started with bacon butties and developed into ‘soup runs’, provision of clothing and other support for tens of people every week.

So far in 2024, the charity has supported almost 9,000 people with its services that otherwise would require support from the State.

Over the years, Lifeshare has pioneered some of the most recognisable services for the homeless community in Manchester including launching a Harm Reduction Service, Rent Bond Scheme, bringing the Big Issue to the North West and a Resettlement Service with Manchester City Council.

The charity has already served 11,280 breakfasts to the homeless community this year. Credit: ITV News

Matthew Johnson, Chair of the Board of Trustees at Lifeshare, said:

“Last year we served over 15,000 meals. So far this year, we’ve served 11,280 breakfasts to the homeless community.

These are unprecedented figures for us, and now, we’re asking for your support once more - especially as winter is around the corner and is our busiest time. Cash, clothing, volunteers, personal essentials - we are asking for your help.

Without funds and our incredible volunteers, our charity won’t exist, help us help others and work towards a time when maybe our charity won’t be needed.”

Lifeshare is celebrating its anniversary with a special fundraiser on Wednesday 9 October at the Lowry Hotel in Salford.

