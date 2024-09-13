A man has been arrested after wielding a knife in south Manchester.

The incident happened on Kingsway in Didsbury at around 1am on Friday 13 September.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have taped off multiple roads this morning following the incident which left a man in hospital.

Armed officers responded and a 26-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

GMP said the same 26-year-old man taken to hospital was later arrested. Credit: MEN Media

A cordon remains in place on Kingsway, nearby Lane End Road and Burnage lane as investigations continue.

Police said the same 26-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of affray.

In a statement, GMP said: "Just before 1am this morning (13 September 2024), we were called to reports of a man with a knife on Kingsway in Didsbury.

"Armed police deployed to the area and a 26-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment, but thankfully his injuries aren’t considered to be life-changing or life-threatening."

Lane End Road, Burnage. Credit: MEN Media

GMP added: "A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray. He remains in police custody. An investigation has been launched and officers are continuing to follow several lines of enquiry to understand the circumstances of what happened this morning."Several roads have been closed along Kingsway whilst officers remain at the two scenes on Lane End Road. We apologise for the disruption this may cause this morning and thank the public for their understanding."Anyone with information, or who witnessed this incident or has dashcam/CCTV footage from the moments prior or in the aftermath are being urged to to contact police: call 101 quoting incident 96 of 13/09/2024. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.