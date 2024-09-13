Play Brightcove video

A motorcyclist who led officers on a chase around Cheshire has been banned from driving.

Warrington Magistrates Court heard how Cheshire Police attempted to stop Philip Hunter at around 4.30pm on Wednesday 17 July, near to junction 12 of the M56 near Hapsford.

The 25-year-old and another motorcyclist failed to stop and drove off onto the A56 travelling towards Frodsham.

Officers lost sight of one of the bikes, but they continued to follow the second bike ridden by Hunter as he led police on a pursuit through the Weaverham in Northwich.

As the Police Motorcycle officers were travelling towards Weaverham, they were joined by several other officers and a Police helicopter.

Upon entering the village, Hunter abandoned his bike and attempted to make off on foot but was quickly located by the police helicopter and arrested.

He appeared at Warrington Magistrates on Thursday 12 September where he was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison suspended for two years.

The 25-year-old, of Beswick Road, Northwich, had previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

He was also banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to undertake an extended retest.

Following the sentencing Chief Inspector John Forshaw, of the Roads and Crime Unit, said:

“Hunter is clearly a dangerous individual, who put the lives of officers and innocent members of the public at risk for no apparent reason whatsoever .

“His reckless behaviour led officers on a pursuit across rural Cheshire, throughout which he showed no regard for those around them.

“However, despite his repeated attempts to evade officers, there really was nowhere to hide and he has now been held accountable for his actions.

“As this case demonstrates, no matter what you are driving or riding, we will use all the tactics available to us to ensure that those who break the law in Cheshire are brought to justice.”

