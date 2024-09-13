Moss Side: How a history of violence still affects people today

Play Brightcove video

A special report by Granada Reports correspondent Tasha Kacheri

Manchester's Moss Side is an area that became synonymous with gun crime and gang violence in the 1980s and 90s.

And while so-called drive-by attacks are a thing of the past, many in the community are still affected by the trauma of young people losing their lives.

Moss Side developed a reputation that's been difficult to shift - despite the huge amount of work done in the community to change things for the better.

Moss Side in 2024 is a much different place to what it was in the 80s and 90s and knife crime statistics show that the area hasl ower rates of offending than most other parts of the region.

Benji Stanley was murdered in 1993.

The tragic death of 14-year-old Benji Stanley in January 1993 marked a turning point for a community already grappling with violence.

Benji was shot and killed in Alvino’s takeaway on Great Western Street, a victim of a targeted attack that shocked the local community and fuelled the city's reputation as "Gunchester."

The aftermath of his death sent ripples through the lives of many, particularly his friend Duane Bellamy, who joined a gang shortly after the loss.

Duane, who had been with Benji moments before the shooting, recalled the harrowing experience.

“I just remember seeing the big hole, I looked and run. I ran so fast, I ran home.”

The trauma of that day stays with him and such experiences, he notes, were just the beginning of many more tragedies to come.

Benji was the youngest person to be shot dead in Manchester, and his death underscored a grim reality: the cycle of violence that traps many young people in the community.

The trauma of Beji's shooting left an indelible mark on Duane.

Duane admits that he initially joined the gang for revenge and had his friend and brother not been killed he would have followed his dream of being a professional footballer, but now he reflects on the devastating impact of gang life.

“There’s a lot of lives needlessly being lost on both sides,” he says. “No one deserves to lose their life or should have lost their lives.”

Today, Duane works with at-risk youth, urging them to seek alternatives to gang involvement.

He says the issue of gangs affects young people from all backgrounds. “I love my job, but it’s opened my eyes to the wider problem,” he explains.

“There’s gangs all over. I’m going to schools and meeting boys and girls from all different backgrounds—black, white, and Asian.”

While Moss Side has changed, for some young people violence is still never far away.

The influence of gangs is echoed by Gavin Smith and Neville Thompson, who were members of the rival Doddington gang.

Both express regret over their choices, realising that many felt trapped by their circumstances.

“If my dad was a farmer, I’d be a farmer. If he was a policeman, I’d be a policeman,” Gavin reflects.

“But I grew up around gangs and crime and poverty, so I was a product of my environment.”

Gavin also thinks the disenfranchisement of youth in the community contributes to a cycle of violence.

“Kids now feel like no one cares about them, so they don’t care about themselves either.”

He emphasises the need for more opportunities for young people to thrive.

Shol's cousin Prince Walker, who was stabbed in Moss Side.

Shola McLeod is a lifelong resident of Moss Side and has lost family to knife crime - even applying CPR to a stab victim, but she thinks Moss Side is a great place to live.

“I feel like everyone looks out for everyone," she said. "It’s an amazing community."

But, she acknowledges the persistent issues: “I’ve lost two cousins to knife crime. It’s heartbreaking to watch someone grow up and have hopes for them, only to lose them too soon.”

Michael Ijeozor, another resident, reflects on the multi-faceted nature of violence in the community.

“There’s not just one cause. We all have to come together to solve it because it is getting out of hand,” he says.

“The gang violence, the knife crime—it’s us man killing ourselves. That’s not what we want.”

Amid the pain, there are glimmers of hope.

Alhaji Sherif expresses a desire for unity: “That everyone can just come together. No knives, no violence.”

Michael dreams of a thriving community where people grow together, while Shola hopes for a future where children can achieve their dreams.

“My hopes are for all these children to be able to make it, have families, go to uni, chase their goals," he said.

The stories of Benji, Duane, and others in the Moss Side community serve as a reminder of the complex web of violence, loss, and resilience.

The call for action is clear: to build a future where young people are empowered to make different choices and break the cycle of violence that has claimed too many lives.

