Plans on track for new Liverpool rail station after £96m funding approved

Plans for a new station in Liverpool are on track with the approval of £96 million in funding by political leaders in the area.

The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority is expected to approve the cash which will be followed by a planning application and construction starting next year.

It's hoped the station would be open by 2027 on Merseyrail's Northern Line.

How the new station would look in the Baltic area close the city centre Credit: Liverpool City Region

The investment would also see improvements to other travel and public spaces in the area renowned for it's artistic small businesses and trendy bars and cafes.

The region's Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram

The Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram says the new station will be part of his plan to build a better, bigger transport system.

'People hear are passionate about their communities and I'm really proud to see the overwhelming support this project has seen. It's about more than just getting from A to B - it's about connecting people with jobs, education and each other while cutting down on car journeys to help us hit our net-zero targets".

How the new ticket office and concourse would look

The Mayor has also committed to delivering three further stations in Daresbury, Woodchurch, and Carr Mill, with work on all three set to begin by the end of this decade.

The £96 million required for the station will come from the £710 million City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS), dedicated to major transport projects across the city region.