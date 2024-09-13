Police investigating the death of a "caring" and "hardworking" woman from Bury have named 41-year-old Molifi Elvis Mosia as the man they suspect of being responsible for her murder.

Barbara Nomakhosi, 35, was found dead with 'multiple injuries' after officers were called to an address on Walnut Avenue at around 10.30pm on Friday 6 September.

Mosia himself died after being hit by a lorry on the M65 Eastbound at approximately 9pm that same evening.

Now detectives say nobody else is being sought in connection with the investigation into Ms Nomakhosi's death, because they believe that no one else was involved.

Investigations into both deaths are still ongoing, by GMP's Major Incident Team and Lancashire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit team.

In a statement issued via GMP, a spokesperson for Ms Nomakhosi’s family said she was a “caring” and “hard-working” person who was “always checking up” on loved ones.

They added: “Barbara loved her family and enjoyed working as a carer.

“We loved Barbara so much and life will not be the same without her.”

Barbara Nomakhosi was found dead at an address on Walnut Avenue in Bury. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Davis, from GMP's Major Incident Team, said: "In the hours following Barbara's death, we quickly established a suspect - Molifi Elvis Mosia. We don't believe anyone else was involved in the awful events of Friday night and our thoughts remain with Barbara's family.

"We are continuing to piece together the details of what led up to Barbara's death, along with the fatal collision on the M65. If you have any information that you consider relevant, please do get in touch with us, as it could help with our ongoing enquiries."

If anyone has any information that they think would be helpful, please get in touch with officers. You can contact us via 101 or gmp.police.uk, quoting log 4106 of 06/09/2024.

Similarly, if you have any footage or information about the fatal collision, you can contact Lancashire Police quoting log 1512 of September 6.

You can email their Serious Collision Investigation Unit at SCIU@lancashire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.