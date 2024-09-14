Armed police in Liverpool shot out the tyres of a Renault Clio and arrested two men.

Officers surrounded Drake Road in Fazakerley on Friday evening and a cordon was put in place.

Merseyside Police has now confirmed it was carrying out a pre-planned firearms operation in the area.

A black Renault Clio was stopped on Drake Road by armed officers, who shot out the tyres at around 9.25pm. Nobody was injured during the incident, police said.

Two men in the car, aged 31 and 37 from the L19 and L9 areas, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a s1 firearm. They are both currently in custody where they will be questioned by detectives.

Two men were arrested during the operation and remain in police custody. Credit: Merseyside police

Superintendent Dave Ambrose said: “As a result of a firearms operation a tactical and safe stop of the vehicle was performed on Drake Road. During the stop trained armed police officers shot out the tyres in a controlled manner. Nobody was injured.

"We currently have two men in custody as enquiries continue. Removing guns from the streets of Merseyside remains a priority to keep our communities safe and we would continue to ask anyone who has information about who is storing, carrying or using firearms to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.