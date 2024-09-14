Consumer group issues warning about scam Oasis tickets

Consumer champion Which? has issued a warning to Oasis ticket hopefuls about scam attempts as the final tickets for the band's reunion are released.

The band has already said, before the last run of tickets went on sale on Saturday, that passes for their reunion shows could be cancelled if not bought on official resale websites.

Lisa Webb, Which? consumer law expert said: "Oasis fans are understandably eager to snap up tickets to the reunion tour, but we'd strongly advise against buying any of the resale tickets currently popping up online at inflated prices.

"Not only is there a chance that some of these listings could be scam attempts, but even legitimate tickets could be cancelled, rendering them invalid, if they are sold outside of the official resale platforms or above face value.

"Resale tickets should only be listed on the official resale platforms, Twickets or Ticketmaster Fan-to-Fan exchange, and at no more than the price that was paid (its face value plus booking fees) originally.

"If you buy through the official seller you'll be entitled to a refund if the show is cancelled but if you buy through a secondary ticket seller, you may not get your money back.

"We'd also recommend paying using your credit card if the tickets cost more than £100, or by PayPal, which also offers an extra layer of protection provided you choose 'paying for an item or service' rather than 'sending to a friend'."

Secondary marketplaces Viagogo and StubHub along with social media sites have seen listings for numerous tickets for the two Wembley shows in September 2025 shortly after sales began on Ticketmaster on Saturday morning.

There have been tickets being sold on Viagogo for £596 to £1,162 each for one standing pass, and one VIP pass at £2,614 for the dates, which were added following the furore over fans unable to secure tickets or being quoted inflated "in-demand" prices.

StubHub also saw high prices, with two standing tickets on sale for between £482 and £4,820.

Standing tickets at the national football stadium previously were on sale at Ticketmaster for £151.25, while a number of premium packages have also been put on offer with the most expensive costing £506.25.

Ticketmaster has also urged reselling through its website and Twickets only.

Viagogo has previously defended its reselling practices as legal and claimed it is a way to deal with fans being frustrated by having website issues when trying to buy tickets for gigs.