Tributes have been paid to Alex Angeles Caycho who has died aged 21 from pancreatic cancer.

The Lancaster University graduate made headlines last month after thousands of people donated more than £150,000, enabling her to fulfil her final wish of returning to her home country of Peru.

Announcing the news on social media this afternoon, Alex's boyfriend Dylan Harris said:

"Struggling to put it into words, Alex passed away at 12 30 am local time on the 14th September with loved ones by her side."Alex's family and close friends ask for privacy at this moment in time."

Alex's boyfriend announced the news on social media Credit: Instagram

Alex thought she was suffering from an sport injury after playing rugby but in March 2023 was found to have terminal cancer.

Her dying wish was to spend what little time she had left with loved ones in South America, where she has "so many happy memories".

More than 6,000 people from around the world donated to her gofundme page which surpassed its £150,000 target within days of launching.

The money was used to fly Alex safely to Peru, a journey which took more than 24 hours with several refuelling stops along the way.

Alex's boyfriend Dylan returned to Peru with her for her final days. Credit: Instagram

This afternoon, many of Alex's Instagram followers paid tribute to a "beautiful" woman.

Claudianotclodia said: 'Rest in power. The impact she has made on so many lives won't go unnoticed."

Ben Peters added: "I am so so sorry. Alex have taken a lot of hearts with her when she's left this world.

"I am forever grateful to share some amazing memories with Alex, she was a pure lovely soul.

"My hear goes out to you all."

Saralc86 said: "May you rest in peace beautiful lady. I'm so glad you made it back home."