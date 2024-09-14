Salford pensioner fighting for his life after car ploughs into him

A man in his 70s is being treated for life threatening injuries after a car ploughed into his parked car in Salford.

Police were called to the scene on Park Lane in Broughton at around 12.50pm on Friday 13th September.

It is believed that the victim - who was standing at the boot of his car - was struck when a BMW 420i hit the stationary Vauxhall Mokka, causing it to shunt backwards.

Officers investigating the incident are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. They are also keen to speak to anyone who may have any footage, including dashcam, mobile phone or doorbell footage, from the area in the moments leading up to the collision.