Police are patrolling a Greater Manchester cemetery as they respond to an incident this weekend.

Officers are currently in attendance on Tower Street, outside Dukinfield Cemetery, in Tameside.

It's understood that residents have been told that human remains have been discovered in the area after police were seen outside the cemetery, on Prospect Road, throughout Saturday afternoon and evening (September 14).

They remain in the area this morning (Sunday) with several police vehicles seen on Tower Street, near to the cemetery.

It's believed the remains are historical Credit: MEN Media

One eyewitness said there has been a 'major police presence with crime scene investigators' at Dukinfield Cemetery. They added: "Now the full area is closed down."

Another eyewitness said: "The officer just said they have found remains and couldn’t disclose anything else." Greater Manchester Police has been approached for comment.

It's believed the remains found were historic.

Police have attended the scene but no criminal investigation is taking place.It's understood the incident will be dealt with by Tameside Council, and the coroner has been involved.

