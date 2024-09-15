A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of arson and assault after a fire broke out at a pub in Greater Manchester overnight.

Emergency services were called to the site of the blaze at the Assheton Arms Hotel in Middleton at around 12.15am.

Eight fire engines attended while the fire was at its peak and one person was taken to hospital.

Crews remain in attendance this morning.

Eight fire engines attended the scene of the blaze at its height. Credit: MEN Media

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "Shortly before 12:15am this morning (September 15, 2024), eight fire engines from across Greater Manchester were called to the scene of a fire at a commercial building on Market Place, Middleton.

"Crews arrived quickly and worked overnight to extinguish the fire. Firefighters used six breathing apparatus, three hose reels, a thermal imaging camera and two nine metre ladders.

"All casualties were transferred into the care of North West Ambulance Service and one casualty has been conveyed to hospital. Crews remain in attendance at this time to monitor the premises and ensure the area is safe.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester police said: "At around 12.15am this morning (Sunday, September 15 2024), we were called to reports of a fire at a hotel on Market Place in Middleton, Rochdale.

"Emergency services attended and arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of arson and assault.

"He remains in police custody for questioning.

"Thankfully, no one was seriously injured, and investigations are ongoing."

