Watch the moment a car loses control and smashes into a wall in Manchester.

Dramatic CCTV has captured the moment a 'stolen' car smashed into a wall following a high-speed police chase.Upper Chorlton Road in the Firswood area of Stretford, South Manchester, is currently closed off in both directions following the crash in the early hours of the morning.

Greater Manchester Police say nobody was injured in the collision and officers arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle and dangerous driving.

The damaged wall on Upper Chorlton Road Credit: PA Media

A front garden wall, near the junction with Egerton Road North, was severely damaged.

The owner of the house Mr Yousaf, said he was sleeping when he heard a 'massive bang'.Mr Yousaf said: "He's flung over, lost control of the car and smashed straight into it. There was a massive bang. We woke up and jumped out of bed."There was a police car about 10 seconds after so we knew it was a police chase that took place. Luckily I think the driver was fine."Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have been on the scene since around 2am on Monday, 16 September.

Traffic, including a Stagecoach bus route, is being diverted away from the area.

The scene on Upper Chorlton Road Credit: PA Media

A spokesperson for the force said officers initially responded to reports of a car being stolen in south Manchester.

A 'brief' chase then took place before the car smashed into a wall.

In a statement, a GMP spokesperson said: "At around 2am this morning (Monday 16 September 2024) we were called to reports of a vehicle being stolen in south Manchester."The car made off from police patrols and after a brief pursuit collided with a wall on Upper Chorlton Street. A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle and dangerous driving."He remains in police custody for questioning. No injuries have been recorded and in line with normal procedure, referrals have been made to GMP’s Professional Standards Directorate."Bus operator Stagecoach said: "Route 86. We have a diversion in place via Seymour Grove and Kings Road."This is due to a police incident on Upper Chorlton Road. Sorry if this is affecting your journey with us today."

