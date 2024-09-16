A couple who were part of a mob outside an asylum hotel during the summer’s riots have been freed after serving a month in prison.

Michelle Jibson, 45, and her partner Tracy Pearson, 53, were in custody after admitting violent disorder at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on 12 August.

The pair were part of a mob outside the Holiday Inn in Newton Heath in Manchester on 31 July, which was housing asylum seekers.

Bottles, bricks and eggs were thrown at the hotel by the crowd outside as riot police struggled to keep order following the nationwide outbreak of violence after three children were stabbed to death in Southport.

Jibson had been shoved by a police officer trying to disperse the crowd and reacted by shoving him back.

The court heard how Pearson had “expressed some trenchant, distasteful views, very loudly”, with crowds heard to shout towards the hotel, “Dirty bastards!” and “No one wants you here!”, along with chants of “Who the f*** is Allah?” and “We want our country back”.

Judge Patrick Field KC said he accepted Pearson had not acted violently herself, but added: “This level of intolerance was deeply shaming to everybody involved.

“You were emboldened to do what you did. This case illustrates however, how important it is to think carefully before accepting all you have read online.

"The online world, as you now know is full of traps for the unwary.”

He told Jibson she had reacted inappropriately to a police officer trying to move her on from outside the hotel.

But he said he accepted both women had not acted maliciously and in the last month, custody had meant they had been apart for the first time in their 25-year relationship.

Judge Field added: “I am of the view you both have learned a particularly hard lesson.”

He gave Pearson a six-month jail sentence, but suspended it for 12 months.

Jibson was given an 18-month community order, with both women, from Kingsbridge Road in Manchester, ordered to do 15 rehabilitation activity days.