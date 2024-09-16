Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports journalist and presenter Zoe Muldoon met Mary Lamb, who is nominated for the regional Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year award 2024.

A grandmother who became the first woman to complete the Three Peaks Challenge in a wheelchair has been nominated for a Pride of Britain award.

Mary Lamb, from Wirral, has raised more than £14,000 for the charity Dogs for Good who provide assistance dogs to people with a variety of disabilities.

The 65-year-old nan-of-nine has been in a wheelchair since 2007 after she was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition which means her muscles deteriorate.

She says the charity has provided her with four consecutive dogs who help with everything from the washing up to the shopping.

Mary Lamb became the first woman in a wheelchair to conquer all three peaks. Credit: Dogs For Good

"I can talk forever about these dogs and how they change your life", Mary said. "When you think everything is over, it isn't. It's all out there to go and get."

For her birthday Mary decided to reach the summit of Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon - with her current assistance dog, Sheldon, and the help of volunteers from the British Army.

Three mountains in three gruelling days saw Mary battle a chest infection and a stomach bug.

"Yes, there were a few tears", Mary said. "But I was trying to keep the full team going because I was the person they were doing it for. It was up to me to keep them going.

"I said it was like moonscape. I've never been to the moon but that's what I imagined. It was slate and huge boulders!"

Mary battled a chest infection and stomach bug - but that didn't stop her. Credit: Dogs for Good

The nan said she was "crying her eyes out" while the team sang 'Proud Mary' as she reached each summit - and now she is searching for her next fundraising challenge.

Mary is among four finalists nominated for the Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year Award 2024 for the North West.

When asked how she feels about her nomination, she said: "For fundraising? I never dreamed of it. It is such a surprise and I am absolutely blown away.

"It would show people that you don't have to stop. Life is so, so short and you have to make the most of every single day."

Pride of Britain is celebrating 25 years.

