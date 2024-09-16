The family of a 16-year-old boy who was found dead in a river have paid tribute to their son and brother who was "full of light".

Jonty Evans was reported missing by his family on Saturday, August 31, before his body was discovered in the river Weaver near Riverside in Nantwich the following day.In a statement, released via Cheshire Police, they said: "No words will ever describe the loss of our son. He was not only a son, but a friend and a brother.

"Jonty was compassionate, sensitive, brave and full of light, when he smiled it was as mountains smile to see the spring.

"His warm face greets me when I fall asleep and he's there the moment I wake up."You were ripped away from having a full and rich life and we were stolen the chance of ever having to see you grow old.

"This pain in our chests will never leave us and will forever be within our hearts because we love Jonty and that's something no one can take away from us.

"Tonight, and tomorrow and for the rest of our lives, we will look for you in the stars and through sunsets and remember who you were, until we meet again."

Cheshire Police say their investigation into how Jonty entered the water is ongoing, and they ask anyone who may have seen him on the day he disappeared to get in touch. Detective Inspector Nigel Parr added: "I would also like to ask anyone who has any information that may help officers in understanding the circumstances surrounding Jonty's death to please come forward."