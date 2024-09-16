Play Brightcove video

Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore spoke to Tom and Joe from Blossoms about their upcoming tour and that Oasis teaser announcement.

Blossoms have admitted that the Oasis teaser announcement made at their recent gig in Manchester was as much of a surprise to them as the audience.

The Gallagher brothers, who are from Manchester, used the indie band's Wythenshawe Park concert to tease their reunion.

But the lead singer of Blossoms Tom Ogden said they have no idea what the cryptic announcement would be.

He said "We finished our set and ran around to the barrier, because at this point we didn't know what it was.

"We kind of just missed the end of it, but by that point everyone knew it was the Oasis font and everyone knew they were teasing the gig announcement that came a few days later.

"So even to be a part of that was exciting."

It ended what they described as "our best ever gig" at Wythenshawe Park in August 2024

The ‘Oasis Live 25’ world tour has sold out all of its initially shared 14 stadium dates – set to take place between Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin in summer 2025.

Extra London shows have since been announced, and tickets were sold via a private ballot.

Blossoms are supporting Liam Gallagher at a gig in Malta, coinciding with the release of their new album ‘Gary’ on Friday, 20 September, which will be their fifth in 10 years.

The title track 'Gary' is based on a true story that Tom heard on the radio.

When he heard that Gary, the eight foot fibreglass Gorilla had been stolen from a garden centre in Scotland he thought the story had to be told.

"I went home and I was reading about the story online and I just started writing the song, as a laugh", he said.

"It turned out to be a good song, it was catchy and had a vibe. I sent it to the lads, and they probably thought 'this is mad', but they liked it."

The band say that while the album also contains more "deep and meaningful songs, it is always good to have a song you can just put on and sing with your mates."

When they were looking to film the music video for the title track they looked towards their friend and fellow North West artist Rick Astley.

Blossoms played alongside Rick Astley at Glastonbury in 2023 and have stayed friends, and say he was keen to have a laugh and take part in the video.

Tom said: "We had become friends with Rick Astley, so I said I think we should ask Rick Astley to play Mr Scott.

"So I rang Rick and he said 'I'm in Manchester next week let's do it'. We took him to Brookside Garden Centre and got him on the miniature railway."

As part of the album launch Blossoms have announced their UK and Ireland tour.

The band are playing dates in Manchester that will be a journey through the venues as their careers took off, including The Ritz and The Apollo.

Tom Ogden and drummer Joe Donavan said: "We wanted to do something different, so it's like a tour of Manchester and how we worked our way up so like the Ritz, The Albert Hall, Academy, Victoria Warehouse and the Apollo.

Where and when are Blossoms performing in Manchester?

19 November 2024 Manchester Academy

20 November 2024 Manchester O2 Ritz

21 November 2024 Manchester Albert Hall

22 November 2024 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

23 November 2024 Manchester O2 Apollo

"It was just a different way to approach doing some shows in Manchester and also playing some Of those smaller venues again that we have not played for ages, they are really special.

"Taking the production that we had at Wythenshawe into those venues, we will put everything into it.

"If I was a fan of a band and they did something like that I would really enjoy it"

Blossoms tour kicks off on 17 October and tickets for their Manchester gigs will go on sale on Friday, 20 September.

