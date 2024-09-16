An independent commission hearing to examine 115 charges laid by the Premier League against Manchester City will finally begin on Monday, 16 September.

The club is accused of bending financial rules, following a four-year investigation, with City facing a hefty points deduction or even expulsion from the league if found guilty.

Reams of evidence will be sifted through over 10 weeks, in what has been described as one of the biggest trials in sporting history.

The champions are facing 115 charges of breaking the competition’s rules dating back to the 2009-10 season. Credit: PA Images

What are the charges against Manchester City?

The 115 charges against City relate to the requirement to accurately report financial information.

This includes the submission of details of manager and player pay information within the relevant contracts, a club's responsibility to adhere to UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations and to the league's own profitability and sustainability regulations.

City is also accused of failing to co-operate with the league’s investigation. In all, there are charges relating to every season between 2009-10 and 2022-23.

How did this come about?

The Premier League opened an investigation into City way back in 2018 and, after a number of legal delays, charges were finally laid in February 2023.

Manchester City were then referred to an independent commission.

What have City said?

The club issued a statement strenuously denying the allegations on the day the charges were brought.

It "welcomed the opportunity" for an independent commission “to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of our position”.

It added: “As such, we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

Manchester City’s long-awaited hearing into 115 alleged financial breaches set to start. Credit: PA Images

Why is this so significant?

So much is at stake. City face a huge points deduction or even expulsion from the league if found guilty of the serial cheating they are accused of.

A guilty verdict could also prompt a slew of compensation claims from other Premier League clubs,

It could also affect diplomatic relations between the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, where City owner Sheikh Mansour is a deputy prime minister.

If City’s position is vindicated, on the other hand, it will lead to serious questions about the Premier League’s ability to effectively govern its clubs and enforce financial regulations, at a time when football is set to become subject to independent regulation.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on the touchline. Credit: PA Images

Has Pep Guardiola said anything about the case?

The City boss has welcomed the start of the trial.

Guardiola was speaking at a press conference to preview Saturday’s home clash with Brentford, telling reporters "everyone is innocent until guilt is proven."

“Justice is there in modern democratic countries, so wait for the decision. It’s not much more complicated than that.

“We believe that we have not done anything wrong, so we go to an independent panel and we are going to wait.”

How long will all this take?

The hearing is widely reported to be scheduled for 10 weeks, with the commission’s outcome to follow early next year.

In the likely event of an appeal, the final decision may not be handed down long before the current season ends.

