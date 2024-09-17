Clitheroe man offering odd jobs to help people in his town

Play Brightcove video

24 year old Alfie Cookson is always on the look out for odd jobs around his home town of Clitheroe.

No task is too big or too small for Alfie, or indeed too high.

With a voracious appetite to keep Clitheroe looking spick and span, no wonder his nickname is Alfie Odd Job. Although his first ever task didn't go well.

Alfie said "my first odd job was power washing someone's garden. A stray dog came running past me and I ended up chasing it."Since then Alfie has learnt to become a master of all trades.

This morning it was time to clear some guttering, and to say his loves keeping his home town looking neat and tidy is understatement.Alfie's outlook on life is simple.

I would say Clitheroe is the best town in the world. I know I sound biased becasue I am from here but the heart of it, the people here. There is no where like it. You could go far and wide and still not find what you have here."

Alfie does odd jobs around his hometown

After gutter clearing it was time for some magnet fishing on the River Ribble. A chance to clean up the countryside.

He said "the thing about me is that I am not scared about anything. How I look or what people think of me. I am just doing this because it makes me happy. I just take each day as it comes."