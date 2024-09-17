A British football fan has died after being struck by a car on a busy motorway in Italy.

Philip Joseph Dooley, from Liverpool, was killed after he was hit on the A4 near Milan Bergamo Airport on Tuesday, 17 September.

The 51-year-old was a Liverpool FC supporter who had reportedly travelled over to watch the club's opening Champions League match against AC Milan on Wednesday.Merseyside Police say it is assisting authorities in Italy and officers have informed his next of kin.

The force added that two men who witnessed the fatal incident are also assisting the investigation being carried out by Italian police

A statement released by Liverpool FC says: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our supporter Philip Dooley, following a road traffic accident in Bergamo."The thoughts and prayers of everyone connected to the club are with Philip’s family, friends and fellow supporters at this extremely difficult time."

