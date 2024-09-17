Police are appealing for information after an 87-year-old man was forced into a car, blindfolded, beaten and dumped alone 15 miles away.

The man was walking from Oldham Central Mosque between 8pm and 9.30pm on Sunday 15 September when the incident happened, in what detectives are calling a 'terrifying ordeal'.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say as the man he turned onto Lee Street from Manchester Street in Oldham, a black vehicle pulled up beside him, two men got out and forced him into the vehicle.

It is believed the man was then blindfolded, with demands being made for money and his phone.

During the incident, the man said he was threatened repeatedly, while being attacked. Officers say he could have been killed.

The pensioner was eventually pushed out of the car on a dark road, with the vehicle making off.

It was another hour before he was able to find a house, on Oldham Road in Rishworth, to get help call 999, at around 10.40pm.

GMP want to speak to two men described as being Asian and potentially Bangladeshi, due to speaking the victim's language.

They are described as being approximately 25-30 years old, wearing t-shirts and were seen drinking alcohol from the bottle.

Detective Inspector Emma Hulston said: "This awful attack on an elderly man simply walking down the street is a disturbing act that we are fully investigating.

"The victim, who suffered serious injuries during the incident, endured a terrifying ordeal in which he was taken from close to his home, before being left with torn clothes in the middle of a dark road in unfamiliar surroundings, and with no means of communication.

"We are fortunate we are not talking about a potentially more serious or even fatal outcome."

