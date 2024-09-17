Police have issued CCTV appeals to identify people in connection with the widespread disorder in Merseyside last month.

Detectives investigating disorder which took place in Southport on Tuesday 30 July and Liverpool city centre and Walton on Saturday 3 August, issued images of 67 people.

Merseyside Police have issued CCTV images to identify people in connection with disorder. Credit: Merseyside Police

In a statement, the force said: "As part of ongoing inquiries, we continue to identify people on CCTV footage who we believe could have information."If you know any of these people pictured, or you recognise yourself in one of these images, please come forward as a matter of urgency because we believe the people in these images could be able to help our inquiries."

Images released by Merseyside Police. Credit: Merseyside Police

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or DM @MerpolCC. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, with reference 24000663787.