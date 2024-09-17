Police issue appeal to find 67 people in connection with violent disorder in Merseyside
Police have issued CCTV appeals to identify people in connection with the widespread disorder in Merseyside last month.
Detectives investigating disorder which took place in Southport on Tuesday 30 July and Liverpool city centre and Walton on Saturday 3 August, issued images of 67 people.
In a statement, the force said: "As part of ongoing inquiries, we continue to identify people on CCTV footage who we believe could have information."If you know any of these people pictured, or you recognise yourself in one of these images, please come forward as a matter of urgency because we believe the people in these images could be able to help our inquiries."
Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or DM @MerpolCC. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, with reference 24000663787.