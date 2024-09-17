Manchester City midfielder Rodri has suggested players could strike over the increasing number of fixtures they’re being expected to play. It comes as Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker also expressed concerns about the increasing workload facing players at the top level.

City face a busy season ahead as they compete in the new-look Champions League and an expanded Club World Cup next summer.

Rodri was speaking ahead of City’s Champions League opener against Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Manchester City’ lift the Uefa Champions League trophy Credit: Nick Potts/PA

The match will be City’s first taste of the event’s new league phase – a 36-team competition in which all teams will play eight unique fixtures.

That is an increase of two on the old group stage, while teams finishing in positions nine to 24 will play an additional two-legged play-off tie.

That means City, having featured in the Community Shield in August, could potentially play 75 matches this season. Players featuring in international football could face even more.

A number of players including City defender Manuel Akanji, have expressed concerns in recent days.

Asked if players could ever strike or refuse to play, Spain international Rodri said at a press conference: “I think we are close to that. I think if you ask any player he will say the same.

“It is not the opinion of Rodri or whatever. I think it’s the general opinion of the players.

“And if it keeps this way, there will be a moment where we have no other option, I really think, but let’s see.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen but it’s something that worries us because we are the guys that suffer.”

Rodri, who made his first appearance of the season in Saturday’s defeat of Brentford, said: “From my experience between 40-50 is the amount of games in which a player can perform in the highest level.

“After that you drop because it is impossible to sustain the physical level.

“This year we can go to 70, maybe 80. I don’t know, it depends how far you go in the competitions.

“In my humble opinion I think it is too much. I think we have to take care of ourselves. Someone has to take care of ourselves because we are the main characters of this sport or business or whatever you want to call it.

“Not everything is money or marketing – it is also the quality of the show.

“When I am not tired I perform better and if the people want to see a better football, we need to rest."