Everton legends have paid tribute to former Toffees and Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell at an emotional memorial service in Liverpool.

The popular frontman turned media figure died in June at the age of 54, with an inquest hearing that he died from multi-organ failure as a result of a heart infection.

'Super Kev' was a fan favourite on Merseyside for his skills on the pitch, but he was also loved for his generous personality.

Kevin Campbell died in June. Credit: PA Images

News of his death was met by an outpouring of love from the football community, with a number of former teammates attending his funeral in London in August.

Everton organised a memorial service on Wednesday, 18 September, to celebrate his life at St Luke’s Church, which sits beside Goodison Park.

Campbell’s son Tyrese and former wife Faye were among those in attendance, along with the likes of ex Everton players Graham Stuart, Ian Snodin and Francis Jeffers.

The service to remember Kevin Campbell was held at the Church of St Luke, Liverpool. Credit: PA Images

Everton legend Peter Reid also attended and said: “He was a wonderful, wonderful human being. He had a smile that just lit up everywhere and that’s Kevin Campbell.

“I mean besides being brilliant for Everton, and obviously the Arsenal, Forest, West Brom, he was just a great geezer.

“Honest to God, he was one of the nicest fellas you could ever meet and I was proud to have some time with him and call him a friend.”

Former Everton teammate David Unsworth echoed those sentiments after a moving ceremony.

Ian Snodin, Graham Stuart and Peter Reid ahead of a memorial service in memory of former Everton player Kevin Campbell. Credit: PA Images

“That was a fantastic, an amazing service,” he said. “A fitting ending there when ‘Z-Cars’ came out. That was a tough moment, but it was a fabulous service for a fabulous man.

“An amazing character. Nothing to do with his football, he was a legend of this football club. Make no mistake about it.

“He was just a great guy. A lot of people say that these days, you know, ‘He’s a great man, a great guy’.

"Kevin Campbell was a great man and we’ll all miss him very much.”

