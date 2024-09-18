Facial recognition technology, dog units and a team of law enforcement officers are some of the methods due to be introduced at ports in the Isle of Man.

It follows growing concerns about drugs, weapons, modern slavery, and other criminal activities being facilitated through the island’s ports.

Chief Constable Russ Foster confirmed more than 3.25kg of heroin, 1.75kg of cocaine and 19kg of cannabis were seized by police between 2023/24, alongside £65,000 in cash.

To combat this, the Isle of Man Government is working towards introducing technologies such as facial recognition (FR) and automated number plate recognition (ANPR) at air and sea ports.

Law enforcement officers will also be present for all major arrivals to carry out proactive and intelligence led security checks.

Dedicated customs officials operating at Douglas Sea Terminal in the Isle of Man. Credit: Isle of Man Government

The Department of Infrastructure Port security team will move to the Constabulary in November, further enhancing the ability of law enforcement officials to identify criminals and the movement of illicit goods.

Jane Poole-Wilson MHK, Minister for Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, said: “We will not allow criminals to exploit our open borders to profit from misery and violence and this important strategy outlines clear steps to deter criminals, detect threats and protect our residents.

“This Government remains committed to working with UK law enforcement and other partners to strengthen our island’s defences and ensure it remains a safe place to live and work.”

A new dog team is now in operation, screening arrivals and departures at the sea terminal and airport. Credit: Isle of Man Government

While the Isle of Man is part of the Common Travel Area, government say some identity checks may still occur.

They say criminals are continuing to exploit the ease of movement for illegal activities, which is why border security is 'a government priority'.

The heightened security strategy was revealed by the Isle of Man Government during its annual conference.