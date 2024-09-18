Stars from Liverpool and Everton are supporting a 24 hour walking football challenge in memory of the three girls killed in the Southport attack.

Southport Veterans FC, who have members aged from 60-90, are taking on the challenge at Dunes Leisure Centre in Southport from 10am on Wednesday until 10am on Thursday (19th September 2024).

Former Liverpool defender Jim Beglin with Everton's Ian Snodin

Around 80 players are taking part and plan to play through the night.

They are raising funds for the schools where seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, Bebe King, aged six, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, aged nine attended.

Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar all died during the knife attack.

The three girls were killed in a knife attack as they attended a Taylor Swift themed dance and yoga class at the Hart Space in Southport at the start of the school summer holidays on 29th July.

The heads of all three schools are planning to watch some of the matches to thank the players for their support.

The organisers say they wanted to "show the community of Southport stands together" and raise funds for the children's schools.

Even before the event started, they had raised more than £9,000 and the money will go towards Farnborough Road, Churchtown and Marshside primary schools in Southport, to support extra activities.

The players have set up a fundraising page and have organised a silent auction.

Many of their players have personal connections with the schools, they may have attended themselves or have children or grandchildren as pupils.

Title winning Everton FC star Ian Snodin officially kicked off a 24 hour walking football, with former Liverpool players Mark Wright and Chris Kirkland expected to attend the marathon to show support.

Liverpool FC have provided signed shirts and merchandise for the auction.

