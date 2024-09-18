Four men have been arrested after a man died following an assault at his home.

Lancashire Police were called to Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Saturday, 14 September, to a report an injured patient arrived at A&E.

The man, named as 42-year-old Rob Kerr, was in a critical condition, but died on Tuesday, 17 September.

Police believe Mr Kerr was assaulted at his home address on Coronation Street in Blackpool late on Sunday, 1 September, or in the early hours of Monday, 2 September.

A Home Office postmortem examination will be carried out to try and establish the cause of death.

Four men aged 21, 27, 29 and 40 from Blackpool were arrested on suspicion of assault, but have now been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody.

Det Chief Insp Lee Wilson, said: "A man has very sadly died, and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

"While our enquiries are ongoing, we believe Mr Kerr’s injuries were a result of him being assaulted at his home earlier this month.

"I would ask that anyone who has any information which could assist us in piecing together what has happened to come forward and speak to us. You can either call us direct or you can speak to Crimestoppers in confidence but please contact us.

"Even if you think the information, you have is insignificant it could be the key to us understanding what has happened.

"In particular I am keen to speak to those in the community who live in and around Coronation Street and those who frequent or use the services of the Salvation Army."