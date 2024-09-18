Johnny Marr 'turned down' Smiths reunion to 'protect legacy'

Johnny Marr has said he turned down the chance of a reunion tour with The Smiths.

The Manchester guitarist and co-songwriter also said he stepped in to “protect the legacy” of the band’s name in a trademark row as he denied claims made by the band’s frontman Morrissey.

The Manchester band was formed by Morrissey, Johnny Marr, Andy Rourke and Mike Joyce in 1982. The group, which produced four albums, split five years later.

In a statement released on Tuesday 17 September by Marr’s management team, the 60-year-old said: “To prevent third parties from profiting from the band’s name, it was left to me protect the legacy.

“This I have done on behalf of both myself and my former bandmates.

“As for the offer to tour, I didn’t ignore the offer – I said no.”

The comments came in a response headlined “Recent statements by Morrissey on his website regarding the trademark of The Smiths name are incorrect”.

The Manchester band had a string of hits in the 1980s with songs including Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now, This Charming Man and There Is A Light That Never Goes Out, and split in 1987.

Morrissey, 65, said in August that Marr had turned down a reunion tour.

Claims were also made that the guitarist had “successfully applied for 100% trademark rights without any consultation” with Morrissey.

Marr’s management said: “In 2018, following an attempt by a third party to use The Smiths’ name – and upon discovery that the trademark was not owned by the band – Marr reached out to Morrissey, via his representatives, to work together in protecting The Smiths’ name.

“A failure to respond led Marr to register the trademark himself.

“It was subsequently agreed with Morrissey’s lawyers that this trademark was held for the mutual benefit of Morrissey and Marr.

“As a gesture of goodwill, in January 2024, Marr signed an assignment of joint ownership to Morrissey.

“Execution of this document still requires Morrissey to sign.”

In the statement, Marr denied speculation that a tour is planned with a different frontman for The Smiths, saying: “There are no such plans.”

He also confirmed that he turned down the chance of doing another greatest hits compilation with Warner Music Group, saying there are already a number in existence.